From Castilla, to Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura, a coronation with Valencia, Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle, a stint at China and Everton. Rafa Benítez’s career has been extensive and he has passed through many clubs in which he has always tried to leave his mark.

A legend in Liverpool and Valencia, whom he took to the top, the Spaniard defends his work in places where the results may not have been as good. Now, looking for new projects, Benítez highlights his good work with two Brazilian players and prominent world football stars: Coutinho and Casemiro.

“My career is based on improving the team, even with the market. There were no resources to renew the squad. The case of Coutinho is emblematic, which at the time was unknown but later turned out to be an important capital gain. The same thing happened at Real and I launched a young Casemiro in a context in which many great players were not tactically compatible with each other, “he assured in the Italian newspaper.

The first to pass through his hands was the former Barcelona player who now plays for Aston Villa under, precisely, the orders of another Benítez pupil, Steven Gerrard. During his time at Inter, the Spaniard placed him and was one of his regulars. In the long run, he exploited his football and ended up being a star at Liverpool. After not finding the best football of him, the Premier has welcomed him again.

Casemiro’s case once again unites the destinies of former and current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. After his time at Castilla, Carletto did not find much accommodation for Casemiro in his scheme and he ended up on loan at Porto. Upon his return, Rafa Benítez opted for the Brazilian playing up to 1,212 minutes in 18 games. As he himself points out, Casemiro launched himself and settled in until becoming a permanent fixture with Zinedine Zidane. The French established the middle with Casemiro as ‘five’, Modric and Kroos and the three, still immovable, led Real Madrid in their great European conquest with three consecutive Champions Leagues.