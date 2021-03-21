Rafael Benítez is currently unemployed, but he is still as busy as when he was managing a big club. The Spanish coach has told how is his day to day and also how was his confinement in Hong Kong. Soccer continues to occupy a large part of their time, something that does not like too much to Montse, his wife..

“We have another new TV room and my wife complains that I am watching even more games than in the past. Since she cannot go out, I’m watching three or four games on Saturday, three or four on Sunday and Friday or Monday. Montse tells me: “Another game! But if it’s Friday?” But there is the Premier, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Bundesliga, LaLiga … “, he admits.

“My daughter now likes to watch football. She plays Fantasy and FIFA and is interested in the players. I am watching games, stopping the tapes and saying: “Go back, look at this movement, you see that there are four in the back, now you see that there are three in front, now two … When I want to disconnect, I just watch the game. I say:” Okay, I will not analyze this “. But when it comes to a Premier game, you always analyze. How can you stop them? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each team? I try to watch as many as I can and then I take videos and share them with my staff.

“I try to explain the tactics to my daughter but she is not very interested. She wants a team to win or she wants the players to score goals. Sometimes I take the dog out, go for a walk with my wife, spend more time with my family. But when there is a game I say: “Look, this is my job”. And I watch, I take notes and then I go to the computer and cut some clips. The rest of the time I enjoy it with the family, “he admits about his day-to-day life.

Rafa tells in detail how the Covid crisis and the subsequent quarantine caught him: “It was not a quarantine like when I came to England and was at home. No, it was from when you are in a hotel room, they knock on your door at seven in the morning, at 1pm, at seven in the afternoon and they give you food with all the equipment. You have the bracelet and you cannot leave the room because you are under controll. That is the reality, it is totally different. I was watching games, reading, walking around the room. In Hong Kong, my first room had 70 steps, so I could walk. The second was 50. You walk, you walk, you do some gymnastics and some exercises. Most of the TV channels are Chinese. You are watching international television when you can to watch the news and, at other times, you watch the games on the computer, “he explained.