The duel of power between the chemists does not end, now it seems that the municipal president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, is measuring forces with the secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, for the Carnival of the port. On the one hand, preparations continue and, on the other, they warn to cancel it.

What must be very clear is that it should not be a political decision, and much less, to measure forces. Undoubtedly, health and the economy are in the balance, it is understood that they seek to avoid more infections of covid-19, the fourth wave has been very strong, but this event represents a very important economic benefit in Mazatlan.

No one can deny that it is a very difficult decision and must be taken very seriously, without revenge or political overtones. The problem here is the history of confrontations between the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, and the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

Let us remember that from the pre-campaigns there was mourning and rejection, they had to accept an alliance, then came the crisis of the Mazatlán council, they could not agree on the appointments of key positions, Governor Rubén Rocha had to intervene. So there is a history of political conflicts, but now comes a matter of prime importance, such as the health of the citizens and the economy of the port.

El Químico Benítez knows that he has the support of the federal government and the businessmen of Mazatlán. Now, in a masterful move, he will seek to have the approval of the citizens and announced a popular consultation so that it is the people who decide whether or not there should be a Carnival.

Yesterday, he announced that next Sunday would be the popular consultation for Mazatlans to decide whether or not there should be a Mazatlan Carnival. In fact, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez pointed out that they are already designing what this exercise will be like, because they already have time on their hands. In addition to the fact that they are going to include the entire town, and the people will go out to vote freely.

The simple fact of making this popular consultation represents a challenge, not only to the Secretary of Health, but to the entire State Government. Also to the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, who at the Semanera conference stated that it was not optional and that the Governor decides whether to cancel the Carnival.

Very attentive, because at this time we could already ensure that the decision has been made on both sides. Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez goes with everything to make the Mazatlan Carnival, and the Government of Sinaloa will seek by all means to cancel it. It is a fight to show power. Who will win?

Congress. PRI deputy Conni Zazueta presented an initiative to reform the State Electoral Procedures and Institutions Law. What are you looking for with this? The proposal is that the resources obtained by economic sanctions for fines to political parties be distributed in an equitable manner to scientific research and to the Secretariat for Women.

In the case of the dependency, it would be specified that the money from fines that corresponds to it be directed to the care and maintenance of shelters for women and girls in situations of violence. Without a doubt, it is a very well focused initiative with a lot of social sense. Really, I hope they take this initiative by Conni Zazueta into account.

political memory. “Selective memory to remember the good, logical prudence not to ruin the present, and defiant optimism to face the future”: Isabel Allende.