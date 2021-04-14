The current president of Benin, Patrice Talon, won a new presidential term after receiving 86.4% of the vote in the presidential elections, according to the interim results announced by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday evening.

His opponent, Hassan Sumano, of the “Young Kaurian Forces for Benin” party came in second place with 11.3%, followed by the leader of the recently formed Democrats, Corentin Kohue, with 2.4% of the vote.

Talon, a former businessman, has been in power since 2016. The Constitutional Court must confirm the election results within 10 days.