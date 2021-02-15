The conflict between jihadist groups and authorities continues in the Sahel, but it is widening to new countries, taking advantage of poverty and the weakness of states.

This is the reality of the start of the year 2021: while the battle continues between terrorists and French soldiers in Mali, Burkina Faso and even Niger, it seems that the conflict is descending and widening towards the southwest of Africa. The information has also been confirmed by the head of French foreign intelligence and will be discussed during the G5 Sahel, which begins Monday, February 15 in Chad for two days.

Benin, Ivory Coast and even Senegal are now concerned. Destabilization is underway and could prove to be very effective. The techniques for gaining ground are well known: the jihadists are advancing in poor regions, neglected by the States. They arrive with money, reassure the populations and at the same time ally themselves with local gangs, as Mahamadou Savadogo, a security specialist, explains: “They have created corridors to be able to streamline their gray economy.”

“The strategy they have adopted is to connect with groups that are breaking up: poachers, outlaws, who have every interest in the state’s disappearance, just like armed terrorist groups. “ Mahamadou Savadogo, security specialist to franceinfo

But what makes this descent of the jihadists to the south even more formidable is the experience of the jihadists. “Me, I knew jihadism in Algeria in the 80s, I witnessed what was happening later in Afghanistan, in the Middle East, says Julie Ben Marlouf, project manager in the Sahel for the organization Idlo. There, in the Sahelian context, we have the feeling that we have experience feedback from all these networks, where they have a strategy, they are able to prepare future generations, in particular by investing in education, in the medium and long term. ” The situation is so worrying that it is therefore discussed during the G5 Sahel, with representatives of the countries concerned from Benin and the Ivory Coast.