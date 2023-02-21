At the beginning of the year, the Human Rights Commissioner in Honduras, Blanca Izaguirre, urged the Honduran State to guarantee the work of defending the territory and the environment through measures aimed at protecting the life and physical integrity of its defenders.

In a statement, Izaguirre pointed out that the criminalization of environmental defenders has become “in a dangerfor them and their families by the situation of violence that affects the Central American country. At least 18 land and environmental defenders were killed in Honduras between 2017 and 2021, according to data from the human rights organization.

Izaguirre considers that the State of Honduras should have “adopt reinforced measures to support and guarantee the activity“of the defenders of the territory,”as well as protect their life and physical integrity“, since many of them are beneficiaries of the Protection Law for Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Social Communicators and Justice Operators.

As reported in recent hours by the Broad Movement for Dignity and Justice (MADJ), the last victim of violence against defenders of the territory in the Central American country was Benigno Maldonadoan “active member in the Pajuiles sector”.

Comrade Benigno was a bulwark in the fight to defend the Sierra Nombre de Dios

It happened in Buenos Aires, in the department of Atlántida, where the social leader resided, who was recognized in the sector for being part of the opposition to the installation of the hydroelectric project on the Mezapa river of the El Progreso Hydroelectric Plant, known as Hidrocep, promoted by businessman Jason Hawit, according to the local media ‘Criterion’.

“The project would deprive some 30,000 people of water and contaminated the river water, in addition to criminalizing some 18 people who opposed it.”as reported by the MADJ on its social networks.

The movement also sent its condolences to his family and the relatives of all those whom “their lives have been taken unfairly, defending a cause”.

According to ‘Criterion’, There are already eight defenders killed so far in 2023; figures that were forcefully condemned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

