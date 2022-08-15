Benigni no longer hears about the Constitution

Roberto Benigni no longer speaks of the Constitution, although the political climate in these days is red-hot precisely on presidentialism and federalism which imply changes to the Paper.

Do you remember when he tainted everyone with his tirades on the “Most beautiful constitution in the world?“. Nothing now. Silence for years. He seems to have disappeared into thin air, perhaps taking refuge in his villa on the Aventine hill in Rome.

What happened to the Tuscan comedian?

Could some devil have captured him and brought him to hell while he was reciting Dante’s verses?

No, the explanation is simpler.

The smart one Roberto he knows that he can no longer utter a word on this issue because at the time that Matteo Renzi premier wanted to abolish the Senate by reforming the Constitution itself, ours accompanied him left and right to advertise him, hoping – we imagine – to have a good professional advantage. You know, he too is Tuscan and one hand washes the other. Unfortunately Benigni sinned on that occasion of zeal and began to accompany Renzi and his wife very often, together with his wife, Nicoletta Braschi, from Obama and Michelle to the White House.

Big tycoons, big binges, big laughs. And then Obama – who is not a fool – had thought that these convivial meetings with the Oscar winner for “Life is beautiful”, could only increase his visibility. In short, since they were all happy and content, the deal was made.

The fact is that things then went very badly in Italy for Renzi who lost the confirmatory referendum and had to give up both his role as Prime Minister and then that of Secretary of the Democratic Party.

In the end it was reduced with a small party, Italy Vivaon 2% and now, as is known, he has recycled himself as a player and assists Carlo Calenda, who has become his boss in the meantime.

Benigni, given the bad parade, slipped away on the sly and the “most beautiful Constitution in the world” (which at the time he wanted to change) never spoke again.

