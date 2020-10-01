Benidorm Handball has obtained authorization from the National Competition Committee (CNC) of the Royal Spanish Handball Federation (RFEBM) to postpone its match against Fraikin Granollers, which was to be held on October 6, as a result of the quarantine in which its staff is found and it hopes to reappear before the Viveros Herol in Nava on the 10th.

The Benidormense team must keep quarantine after several false positives detected last Friday in components of his squad, before his match in Huesca, and that, despite being refuted in later tests they have led to the elimination of Europe and the confinement of the entire expedition.

The match against Granollers, to be played at the Palau d’Esports L’Illa de Benidorm, corresponded to the first day of the Asobal League, which also had to be postponed at the time at the request of the clubs in the absence of a protocol.

Fernando Latorre’s team, which has added two draws so far in the competition and conceded a defeat, will accumulate three postponement days when it returns to the League, since to that of Granollers will be added the meeting of Huesca, which was never played, and that of Logroño, scheduled for this Saturday, also postponed, although in this case it was at the request of the Rioja team.