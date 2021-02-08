A BENIDORM hotel association says their members are willing to pay for COVID-19 vaccines for their staff so that businesses can reopen as soon as possible

The offer has come from HOSBEC who claim that around 90% of hotels are closed due to the pandemic.

They claim that paying for vaccinations will help speed up immunization and get the hotel sector operating again.

HOSBEC general-secretary, Nuria Montes, said: “We need to plan for this and paying for vaccines now will save a lot of money down the line and this ought to be seen as a priority.”

“Businesses that are in the front-line should all get vaccines and work together, be it large shops, banks, transport, or hotels.”

Hotels in cities like Benidorm cannot welcome new visitors at the weekend due to perimeter closures imposed across the Valencian Community.

Any chance of a respite for Easter seems very unlikely with Valencian president, Ximo Puig, saying that he did not see any immediate prospect of national tourism returning.

The external Valencian border has been closed since the end of October.