Benidorm has been the scenario of a pioneer test in Europe, where the viability of the coexistence of different types of aircraft not crew in a real urban environment has been demonstrated, thanks to the European system of non-manned airspace management (U-SPAC).

It is a pioneer air demonstration in Europe carried out on the beaches of west and lift. Valencia’s Politècnica University coordinated the demonstration in which digital and automated platforms of the U-Space European system were used to guarantee security.

This demonstration is part of the European U-ElCome project and 51 partners from Spain, France and Italy, coordinated by Eurocontrol. Its objective is to integrate and validate U-SPAC services in Europe for which large-scale demonstrations are being carried out in real flight conditions.

According to Israel Quintanilla, director of the Official Drones Commission of the University of València Polytechnic necessary, so that in this decade it is already a reality, being the management of the airspace of the flight of multiple drones the key to success ».









As explained by Israel Quintanilla, the implementation of aerotaxis in our cities, although it is getting closer and closer, it must still overcome different aspects related to both regulation and infrastructure, and social acceptance.

«Aerotaxis, as a new air transport paradigm, require specific regulation, which is currently being developed in Europe. In addition, new physical infrastructure is needed that enable operations of this type of aircraft, such as vertipuertos -zone specifically designed for landings and takeoffs of these aircraft; as well as a design and urban plans of the cities that allow these airspace systems operations, ”said Quintanilla.

In addition, the UPV professor has influenced that; «We must continue working so that society is able to see the benefits that drones have. Demonstrations such as that made in Benidorm, help considerably improve the perception and assessment that citizens have on this technology ».

Benidorm has been selected as one of the first European cities in which actions of these characteristics are being carried out and can be become one of the first cities where drone applications in urban environments are a reality. «In 2016 we bet on this technology, incorporating it into the operational of the Local Police, the first of Spain declared drone operator, and since then, and with the support of the Polytechnic University of Valencia, we have continued taking steps to consolidate our prefer Perfect laboratory to test the different applications of unmanned air transport, ”said Antonio Pérez, mayor of Benidorm. Now, in addition, when hosting the first flight test of an aerotaxi in Europe “Benidorm is again a pioneer, marking a new milestone in drone navigation.”

Victoria Jing Xiang, EHANG COO for Europe and LATAM, has also stressed that this flight is a great step forward in the integration of unmanned air systems in urban environments: «The successful operation of our most emblematic aircraft, the EH216-S, in coordination with multiple drones under a U-Space system, demonstrates the viability of safe, efficient and efficient air mobility solutions sustainable We are delighted to participate and contribute to our technology in the U-ElCome project, as well as collaborating with the city of Benidorm and the UPV to boost the future of air transport ».