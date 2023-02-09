I am not going to affirm that the Benidorm Fest has been a failure for RTVE because it has exceeded its sad audience average; yes, it has been a disappointment: it has lost viewers, impact and interactivity, 80% less votes received is not a trivial fact. The Benidorm Fest was a brilliant occurrence, it revitalized a process that no one cared about, hardly even the musicians themselves; Representing Spain in Eurovision was as exciting as coaching Valencia, after the pageantry of the designation only opprobrium and frustration awaited.

The result is history and explains the disaffection with the format. Chanel’s victory was a blow, not so much for its quality as for the feeling that the result had never been in the hands of the public. Why get involved then, said the Euroconspiracy theorists this year. Not all learn. Even knowing it was useless, I voted for Karmento’s delight, it was one of the few that justified enduring the jokes of presenters who do not understand the thick line that separates the podcast with friends of a television program.

There are more things that have not been repeated this year. There is no one counting the words that the RAE does not recognize to free us from the scourge of barbarisms, eaea could carry the San Millán de la Cogolla designation of origin seal, nor wondering if Elche or Andalusia have voted en bloc as they did last year to cast suspicion on the victory in the televoting of Tanxugueiras: thereby evidencing that the problem is not was to select a folkloric proposal, but that it was not the appropriate folklore. Like so many times when you talk about Spain you only think of Madrid, when you say folklore you mean flamenco, the rest is poor and separatists. Metonymy stuff.

