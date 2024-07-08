The clouds that appeared on Monday over the Playa de Poniente sky have spoiled the postcard image that the organisers of the Benidorm Fest seek every summer when they meet with the media in front of the Mirador de la Música in the Alicante city. This usual summer event serves as a setting for the signing of the collaboration agreement between the Benidorm Fest and its three great supporters. The event was attended by Carlos Mazón, president of the Generalitat Valenciana; Toni Pérez, mayor of Benidorm; and Concepción Cascajosa, interim president of RTVE since last March, who participated for the first time in this official event in which some of the artists from its third edition were present, such as Nebulossa, Almácor and St. Pedro. The musical competition will hold its two semi-finals live on 28 and 30 January 2025 and its final will be broadcast on Saturday 1 February.

Cascajosa has defined the Benidorm Fest as “a common project and a national event that is already taking steps to become global. It is a way of creating a music industry and finding new audiences for RTVE”. The president of the public entity was thus referring to one of the major novelties of this year: the Alicante festival will begin this season a collaboration with the Chilean festival Viña del Mar, one of the major music competitions in the world, although the public channel has not provided further details in this regard.

One of the new features of this edition will be a demand from the music sector, which is finally taking place. This time, the artists who have qualified for the two semi-finals will be announced without detailing their score, to give more excitement and equality to the final. Another of the new features already announced and now confirmed is that this fourth edition will have a free vote for the audience through an application created by RTVE. The trio of festival advisors, until now formed by Tony Sánchez-Ohlsson, Raiden and Pablo Cebrián, “needed to incorporate a woman”, the public channel has assured. For this reason, Beatriz Luengo, who last year was president of the Benidorm Fest jury, will be joining this edition, with the intention of attracting talent from Latin America and the urban scene, the public entity explains.

For the mayor of the city, the Benidorm Fest is “a great consolidated brand that fulfills many functions, among others that of promoting music, as well as positioning the brand of public television and another increasingly universal brand: that of Benidorm”, you commented, before remembering that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the victory of Life goes on by Julio Iglesias at the original Benidorm Festival.

The president of the Generalitat has highlighted that “while TVE finds new audiences with this event, the region finds new tourists, and so everyone wins”. The contest is also a platform for Valencian talent, because in its first three editions it has had a huge presence of local artists among the selection of final candidates for the bronze microphone, the official trophy of the festival. From Blanca Paloma, winner in the 2023 edition, to Nebulossa, who did so in the 2024 edition.

Musical milestones

Although the festival is not a factory of Eurovision winners at the moment, it is a factory of musical milestones, like the festival itself. Bitchwinner of the last edition, which has already accumulated almost 27 million plays on Spotify, plus the 23 million it has accumulated in its different versions on YouTube. Its viral success adds to that of other candidates such as Nightingale by Vicco (which has accumulated 128 million plays on Spotify alone) and SlowMoby Chanel (more than 100 million views on this same platform), among others. RTVE supports the artists who get involved with the Benidorm Fest and ensures their promotion throughout the year, as guests of many of its television formats and selecting their songs as the theme songs for its series or for the broadcasts of major events such as the Euro Cup (Platinum shinefrom Almácor), the Olympic Games in Paris (Summer Loveby Marlena) or the Vuelta Ciclista a España, which features a new song by Miss Caffeina.

Heading to Switzerland

There are still several months to go to find out who are the candidates to win Benidorm Fest 2025. The registration period for the artists candidates to participate in the Fourth edition of the Spanish preselection for Eurovision The competition started on May 20 and the form will be open until October 10. In addition to reaching this initial selection through a public registration form, the second way to reach it is through the direct invitation from RTVE to prestigious performers and composers of the Spanish music scene. A maximum of 16 semi-finalist songs and six substitute songs will be chosen. The winning song will represent Spain next year at Eurovision, which will be held in Switzerland after the victory of Nemo and his song The Code.

As for the rules of the competition, they hardly vary from previous years. The songs must last between two and a half and three minutes and “must not have been published, performed or distributed, in whole or in part, before September 1, 2024.” At least 60% of the lyrics must be in one of the official languages ​​of Spain.

The minimum age for participation will be 16 years, as is the case at the European Song Festival. Soloists must have Spanish nationality or permanent residence in the country and, in the case of participating as a group, the bands must meet this requirement with at least half of their members. This rule also applies to the authors of the candidate songs: at least one of them must have Spanish nationality or permanent residence in this country.

This edition is marked by the celebration of Junior Eurovision 2024 on November 16 at the Caja Mágica in Madrid, which has caused the children’s version of the festival to double the number of candidates this year compared to the 2024 edition: almost 300 songs that aspire to represent Spain in the contest, RTVE explained during this presentation.

