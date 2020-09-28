“We just want to be treated fairly.” It is the claim of the president of Benidorm Handball, Javier Abínzano, before the decision of the Valencian Community Health Council to impose a 10-day quarantine on the team, thus preventing its trip to Austria to play the second leg of the qualifying round for the European League against Fivers (34-31 in the first leg), scheduled for this Tuesday.

As AS has learned from representatives of the club, the chronology of events is as follows: at dawn last Friday six team players tested positive in PCR tests prior to their Asobal match against Bada Huesca, which was suspended. The protocols were activated and the relevant health authorities were informed. That same Friday, first thing in the morning, new ones were carried out, the serological ones. Negative result. The Aragonese health services then allowed the return to Benidorm, where on Saturday the staff underwent a new round of PCR that did not show any positive either. The trip to Austria was planned for Sunday afternoon, but in the morning The Valencian Ministry of Health notified them that they could not travel and that they had to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The club used the case of Real Madrid footballer Martin Odegaard, which ended up being a false positive and was able to play against Betis in the last league match. It was not enough. The Federation intervened, with President Blázquez at the head; the mayor of the city, Toni Pérez, and Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, who has the television rights of Asobal. Thebes offered a third round of tests to definitively clear up any doubts. The Ministry did not allow them to take place and reiterated what was notified. The team has resigned to comply with it while discussing with the EHF a possible postponement of the game, (a measure in which it has the predisposition of the rival team) that this Monday morning had not yet been produced. It is also investigating in the laboratory if the initial batch of PCR tests could be defective.

“We have sent this morning (for this Monday) a medical report made by the Federation doctor and ours in which we state to the Ministry that we do not agree because there has been no real positive and in which we request, with all the education in the world but also firmly, that our confinement be lifted, which has no reason to exist, “he tells AS Abínzano, who does not understand why they are treated” differently “in relation to sports such as football:” That is the problem. “

If the mess is not resolved and the team ends up losing the possibility of qualifying for the European League, the club’s planning will be disrupted. “We have prepared ourselves thinking that we could go to the group stage, with a schedule of about 46 games, and we have made a squad for those 46 games. Of course there would be consequences.” explains the president. Economically, the viability of the club would not be compromised, but with the crisis derived from the pandemic it would also be a blow: “It is a very complicated year. The number of members is going to be lowered, our capacity with restrictions is 400 people, sponsors have suffered drops in income … There is a lot of uncertainty and this only complicates things unnecessarily. ”

In sports, “it would be a deep sadness, to throw away all the work and illusion of many people.” “We have offered to do whatever it takes. We simply ask that we be treated with the same fairness as other sports. If we fall into Europe, let it be sportingly, not because of negligence, so to speak “, sentence.