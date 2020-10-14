The Benidorm Handball coach, Fernando Latorre, assured Efe that “the competition in the Asobal League is being adulterated” due to the coronavirus, the protocols for suspending matches and postponed matches, while considering that his team is one of the main harmed.

The Alicante coach recalled that his team, which has not competed for a month despite not having had any positives in its squad, has four games postponed, one more than he has been able to dispute.

“It is very difficult to keep a team plugged in under these circumstances,” said Latorre, who recalled that Benidorm will have to play six games in fifteen days to catch up on the leaderboard.

“That has neither head nor tail. The others play one game a week and we will have to play two. It is clear that the fault lies with the coronavirus, but also with the protocols and of the people who allow the competition to be distorted, “he said.

In this sense, Latorre advocated recovering the postponed games without the condition that you have to play against the clock before the end of the first round.

“If this then goes to more and the competition is suspended, the classification that is valid is that of the first day of the second round. It seems good to me if we have all played under the same conditions, which is not our case, that we will play six games, for now, in just fifteen days, “he argued.

Latorre insisted that any coach knows that “it is not the same to play one game a week than two” and that his team will not compete “on equal terms” with most rivals.

“Besides the physical factor and how you get to those games without rest is the psychological issue, because seeing yourself so low in the ranking can generate anxiety, “he explained.

“It is one thing to have a game postponed, two, but four …?”, Said the Alicante coach, who added that he understood that there should be handball and that you have to compete, “although with everyone in the same conditions.”

“I know that this situation is force majeure, that it is involuntary and due to a pandemic, but an adulteration is being allowed”, meant the coach, who described as “ridiculous and bullshit” that the players had to wear a mask in an Asobal match last day.

Fernando Latorre trusted that his team knows how to channel next Saturday against a “more rolling” Guadalajara anger and desire to play after a month off.

“It will be like playing a preseason game, due to the uncertainty of knowing how we got there, but the team has worked well and I hope they keep the points, “he concluded.