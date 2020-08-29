Almost six months ago, on March 8, Benidorm and Barcelona played the last official Spanish handball match so far. It was in the final of the Copa del Rey held at the Caja Mágica in Madrid, with a resounding victory for the Catalans (40-25). Even so, for Benidorm it was a historic tournament, since it reached its first final after beating Bidasoa, in the quarterfinals, and Cuenca, in the semifinals, starting in both cases as a theoretical inferior team. Then came the peak of the pandemic, the cancellation of competitions and the stoppage of sport. Today (17:00, GOL TV), 174 days later, both teams meet again (this time in Benidorm) with another title at stake, the Spanish Super Cup.

Being the Barça champion of both League and Cup, the cup finalist plays this match and will also be in Europe (He must play a preliminary phase in September “which will be very tough”, according to his coach), something historic for a modest club like Benidorm. “We will try to compete with them, make it a nice match and play with our weapons. We know we have nothing to lose your staff and your budget they are very far out of reach “, He says Fernando Latorre, coach of Alicante, to AS. “It is something historic, a shame that due to the current circumstances the city cannot enjoy such a game. The whole city would be at the maximum “, adds the technician.

Barça and Benidorm, in the Cup final on March 8 in Madrid

CHEMA DIAZ (DAILY AS)



Despite this, Palau d’Esports will have 400 spectators, respecting the sanitary measures. In fact, from the club they ask the fans to attend at 15:30 (doors open) to pass all relevant controls. Carlos Grau, captain of Benidorm, highlights that “playing Barça from you to you is impossible, so you have to try to surprise “. Grau, 33, could not imagine playing title games for the club of his life. “If they tell me when I was in children, I wouldn’t believe it. The Catalans will have Raúl Entrerríos and Timothey N’Guessan casualties due to injury. “Casualties like this would be noticeable in another squad, but in Barça … Cindric will surely be their great weapon”he added.

For Latorre, who will have his entire staff, he believes that the key would be that “Pérez de Vargas did not have an exceptional day, but they have much more.” Ivan Nikcevic, Mario López, Balsa Cejovic, Jaka Spiljak and Emil Feuchtmann are the new faces of Benidorm for this season, while the incorporations of Barcelona were Luis Frade, Blaz Janc, Domen Makuc and Haniel Langaro (plus the renovation of Entrerríos that prolonged one year his career after the Tokyo Games were postponed). “The signings are integrated, but the absence of matches makes it difficult for them to join the collective game”, says Xavi Pascual, coach of a Barça that is a great favorite to achieve its ninth consecutive Super Cup (€ 1,001 in bets for € 67 from Alicante per euro bet). Benidorm, with enthusiasm and without pressure, will fight to avoid it.