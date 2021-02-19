NIGHTLIFE bars and clubs that were forced to shut last August in Benidorm and across the Costa Blanca, will be able to apply for a cash lifeline from early March.

€ 9 million has been made available as part of the Valencian Government’s € 380 million Plan Resistir to help sectors most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late bars and cafes will be able to get € 7,000 per venue, while larger entertainment hubs like night clubs qualify for grants of € 28,500.

No indication has been given as to how quickly the grant money will be distributed.

Late venues were ordered to close on August 17 due to concerns that they were helping to spread the coronavirus.

They were able to partially reopen in December to offer terrace food and drink service until 10.00 pm, but were closed with the rest of the region’s hospitality sector in late January.

Business owners will be able to apply for a grant via Turisme CV (The Valencian Tourist Agency) from noon on March 2 through to April 2.

Authorities estimate that 680 outlets are eligible, with 300 of them in Alicante Province; 235 in Valencia Province; and 145 in Castellon Province.

Applicants will have to show they were operating a fully-legal business as of August 17 with all of the appropriate supporting paperwork.