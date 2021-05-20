Jerry bengtson He is the only professional footballer in the whole planet who wears a mask and he has also been the great architect of the new title that he has obtained Olympia in the Honduran championship, the third in a row with Pedro Troglio as a coach. The 34-year-old forward since joining the team Tegucigalpa he records the best numbers of his career and his dominance in the championship has been overwhelming.

The experienced forward when football returned explained why he wears a mask: “Since the preseason began I use it. I think I got used to it. It is more difficult than playing a game because you are working physically. I feel good about the face mask, that’s why I use it, and that way I also protect myself from the coronavirus“, in an interview for TVC. There is no doubt that it has not affected their performance and without a doubt it has also been able to serve as an awareness during these complicated months due to the pandemic.

In the final before Motagua, Bengtson he scored in the first leg in the 2-1 loss and also scored the only goal of the game in the second leg. With him he forced penalties and in the final shootout he scored the fifth penalty, which allowed his club to lift the trophy. With the two goals achieved in the final, he added 23 in the tournament and only fell behind two of his best record as a player, obtained two seasons ago, on his arrival in Olympia.

Before arriving at the club Albo, Bengtson went through the MLS, for Argentina and even for Iranian football, then he played a season in Saprissa and returned to his country, although not to retire, but to leave the best football of his career. This high level has allowed him to wear the national shirt again almost three years later. In the month of March he played two friendly matches and seems destined to be an important piece in both the Concacaf Nations League, where the catrachos will see them with United States in the semifinals, as in the gold Cup which is disputed in July.