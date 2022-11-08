Mazatlan.- The front, Bengie Múñoz is one of the most outstanding players with Mazatlán FC in the U-14 category and has aspirations to continue growing in his career as a professional player, Bengie spoke for THE DEBATE, about what his experience has been in these first months as a Mazatlán FC basic forces player.

Bengie is a native of Navojoa, Sonora, and hopes to continue growing in his career as a Cañoneros player.

How did you start your football career?

I started playing in the neighborhood when I was 10 years old, already playing competitive league tournaments.

Who was your inspiration to play?

My dad was always my idol since I was little to play like him and until now I wouldn’t change it for anything.

How did you arrive at the basic forces of Mazatlán FC?

I played a cup there in Navojoa, Sonora and I was scouted by teacher Carlos Salcido, scout for Mazatlán FC and that’s how I got there.

What is the hardest thing about being at the basic forces level?

I say that the most difficult thing is to maintain discipline, always discipline, because football can be improved.

What are your characteristics as a player?

I am fast, I have shorthand ability, I have definition and I look for spaces a lot

What do you consider your skills and your points to correct?

speed hitting power and correct dribbling and heading

What did your first goal with Mazatlán FC in Basic Forces mean and how was it?

ps it means very well to me very happy to contribute something for the team and it was crossed to the angle.

What did you think of this tournament with the team?

It did not go as expected, but it served us as an experience and to improve for those who follow

What do you expect for the next tournament?

I hope to qualify for the league and be champion scorer.

What is your dream in football?

Debut in the First Division and get to play in Europe

How does your family support you in this adventure?

They have always supported me by getting money, because I am low-income.

Who is your idol in football?

It has always been Cristino Ronaldo, he is a phenomenon.

Who is your best friend on the team?

My best friend is Gael González.

What do you think they lacked in this tournament to stand out more?

We lacked confidence because we were afraid of failing as it was our first tournament but for the next one we will qualify.

What did the coach tell you or what has he talked to you about your performances?

That I was very good with the work I did in the previous tournament, that I continue to make an effort because this is just beginning.

What position do you like to play the most?

I like to play as a centre-forward, but few balls arrive in that position, but I like it more as a winger, in that position I make the most of my speed and technique

What do you enjoy most about being on the team and why?

Even though it’s a new team, I feel happy with the team because of the support and trust it gives me, by the way.

Has your family been supporting you in Mazatlan or how long has it been since you saw them?