Bengaluru

In Karnataka’s capital Bangalore, a man attacked six people with a mutton-cutting knife. One was killed and five people were seriously injured in this attack. The deceased was a laborer of 30 years. The incident of the attack stirred the area. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Ganesh went to the butcher shop in the Cottonpet area to buy meat and escaped after stealing a knife from there. He reached Chalwadi Palaya area with a knife and from there, there was a disturbance in the area of ​​about two kilometers of Anjappa Garden for 30 minutes.

Victims used to work in vegetable market

DCP West Sanjeev M Patil said that Ganesh attacked six people with knives during this period. R Mari (30) injured in the attack was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Velayudham is swinging between life and death in the hospital. Other than that, Rajesh, Prakash, Suresh and Anand are also injured. All the victims of the attack were daily wage laborers in the vegetable market.

Ganesh is mentally ill

Police said that during interrogation, Ganesh told that he used to fight with his mother and other people every day. Ganesh’s wife left him five years ago. He is also undergoing treatment with NIMHS. Police said that Ganesh’s medical report has been sought, so that his mental condition can be ascertained.