Bengaluru City Police said on Monday that it shot an accused of raping the girl for resisting arrest. When the accused was injured, he was arrested. This incident is near Srirampuram. Police said that Dinesh attacked a sub-inspector with a knife, after which he was shot in the knee. The accused was being searched in the case of rape of a girl selling toy by the roadside near the city railway station.Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkatesh Naidu said that the family of the said man took shelter near the railway station on October 10 after heavy rains and his baby girl had disappeared from the same day. Police later found that the victim has been admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram.

‘Shot in the right knee’

According to the police statement, on the basis of intelligence, the police tried to apprehend Dinesh, but a clash broke out between him and Inspector Naik. Naik fired into the air to warn Dinesh, but he stabbed an SI’s hand. Naik then forced a bullet into his right knee to control him. The police have registered a case in the matter.