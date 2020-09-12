Gym, local trains not open in Mumbai-Pune The local train called Mumbai’s Lifeline has not run since the lockdown. There is also a ban on opening gyms and sports hubs. Malls, restaurants and offices have been given permission to open with total restrictions. Parks in Pune are also closed.

Most states want to keep schools closed Permit to open schools from 9th to 12th with Retention Permit of Parents at the center. Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have made preparations to open schools but most of the states are not looking in favor of it yet.

Theaters are closed all over the country At present cinemas across the country are closed. Due to the maintenance of social distancing, very few tickets will be sold, so the owners of theaters do not want to take the risk. The films are being released online.

Record 97 thousand cases surfaced On Saturday, again, a record of new cases of Kovid-19 was made. In the last 24 hours 97,570 fresh cases of corona have been reported. The total number of Kovid cases in the country has been 46,59,984. In the last 24 hours, 1,201 deaths have been recorded here, after which the total number of deaths has increased to 77,472. Of the total cases, 9,58,316 cases are active, while 36,24,196 people have recovered from it so far.

Will Corona continue to grow in India? Will Corona continue to grow in India? This ‘prediction’ is frightening

Under Unlock 4, permission has been given to open metro services and educational institutions across the country. In most cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Metro has returned on track. The malls, hotels, restaurants and offices had already opened in several places after the central government granted exemption. The center has also got permission to open public places like gym, saloon and park. Bengaluru has lifted almost every ban except cinema, school / college, even in Patna and Bhopal, common life has been allowed to come back on track. Considering the corona infection in Maharashtra, the period of hardening continues.