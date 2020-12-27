In its investigation, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, has revealed the ‘China connection’ of fraud through instant loan apps. CID officials say they have a lot of scientific evidence in addition to ecological evidence to prove that cases of data theft and other fraudulent cases are being reported from neighboring China through instant loan apps.According to the official, the server for these apps is from China. Also, the dashboard accessed via the app is in China and recently the directors of 3 of the four companies that CID has raided here are also from China. Confirming the China connection to the scam, CID Cybercrime Superintendent of Police MD Sharath said that the companies that were raided here operated from China.

Many people complained

Explain that the investigation in this case was started when many people complained about the theft of personal data. He alleged that his details were leaked by the companies running the instant loan app. The stolen data threatened the accused customers and threatened them with dire consequences. They also threatened to rape customers. In many cases, the accused used the victim’s phone book to form a WhatsApp group and send lewd messages to the people.

Raid on these firms

Following the complaints, the CID police raided four companies Mad Elephant Technology, Boryanxi Technologies, Profitise Technology and WizPro Solutions this week. Two people were also arrested during this period, one was Chief Financial Officer and the other was Human Resource Manager.

What is the relationship with China?

Explaining the link to the case from China, CID officials said that the director of Borayanxy Technologies Private Limited is also the owner and director of the Chinese company Honghu Information Technologies Private Limited. In addition, Mad Elephant Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of a company called Rumingtech Pvt Ltd, one of whose owners is a Chinese citizen. He is known as Yanpeng Koo.

Officials said they have discovered another fake firm, which is likely to have around 10 instant loan apps. Soon the firm will be raided and suspects will be arrested if needed.

