Bengaluru doctors saved a life of a 12-year-old girl from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh by removing 25 liters of water from her body. The shocking case came to light when the girl’s weight suddenly increased in a month due to kidney disease.

Due to increasing water in his body, his stomach was swollen and he was having problems in breathing. On 4 September, when the girl was brought to the emergency ward of Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, her weight was 65 kg. Tests revealed the problem of nephrotic syndrome, where protein leaks cause problems in kidney function. Because of this, water accumulates and urin also comes out in very small amounts.

High BP, more protein and inflammation

Albumin levels are significantly higher in urin. The entire body tissue swells, especially in the stomach. Weight gain and protein level in the blood decreases. Dr Shaumil Gaur of the hospital’s kidney disease center said, “Her oxygen saturation level was 80 percent instead of 95 percent. Blood pressure was high and the condition could be serious if it was too late in treatment.

It took 5 days to drain the water

The doctor said, “Investigation revealed that the girl’s lungs and stomach were filled with water. Too much water had accumulated in the body. However, the parents could not foresee a big symptom like low urine. It took doctors five days to remove 25 liters of water from the body. The good thing is that the girl did not get any kind of infection during this process.

The doctor said that the weight of a girl of this age should be 38-40 kg. Many times the problem is exacerbated by lack of awareness. If sudden weight gain, then a pediatric nephrologist should be contacted. The girl was discharged on 16 September.