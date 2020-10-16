Highlights: The woman, who hails from Kolar district, befriended a young man on Instagram

The woman arrived to meet the young man, took the young man to his farmhouse

Attempted to force the woman into the farmhouse, pushed into the well on protest

Thinking dead, the young man ran away, hungry and thirsty screaming for help

Bengaluru

A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Here a woman lay in a 60 feet deep dry well for three days. She had a fracture in her hand and was suffering from pain. For three days, without food and water, she kept pleading for help. Eventually he was saved alive. The woman was pushed into the well by her Instagram friend.

The case is from Devanhalli area. The woman, who hails from Malur in Kolar district, was married three years ago to a young man working in a private company. He also has a son. A month ago, the woman was befriended by a young man named Adi on Instagram.

Asked to show his farmhouse

Aditya expressed his desire to meet the woman in person. The bus reached Devanahalli to meet the lady etc. Here Aditya seated him on a scooter and from there took him to a farmhouse in Ranganathapura. The woman said that they reached the farmhouse at around 5.30 pm. Aditya tells him that this is his farmhouse. Wants to spin it.

The woman reached the young man

Here Aditya expressed his desire to marry the woman. The woman said that she refused to marry. The young man started forcing her. When the woman protested, she threatened to kill the woman. He pulled it to the well and threw it inside the well. He felt that the woman must have died and he fled from there.

Life saved due to being trapped in bushes

Police said the woman’s life was saved due to bushes inside the well. His hand was fractured. She screamed for help but nobody listened. For three days she lay inside the well. For three days he neither ate nor drank anything.

Accused youth arrested

Three days later, after hearing the shouting of the woman, some people approached the well. He informed the police and the fire department. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and rescued him. Police have arrested accused Adarsh ​​alias Adi (22) based on the complaint of the woman.