The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted the racket selling narcotics through the Internet. This method used for the purchase of drugs is called ‘Darknet’. The gang used to pay for the purchase of drugs through digital currency ‘bit coin’. Four members, including gang leader, have been arrested in this case.

NCB gave this information on Tuesday. The bureau said that in July a parcel sent from the Netherlands was seized containing 750 MDMA (this is known as extaci) pills. On this, the Bangalore team of NCB investigated for a long time and finally made this arrest.



Idea of ​​smuggling found through Darknet by watching web series

The NCB said in a statement that all the gang members were arrested on 24 September. The leader of the gang was Faheem and A.M. Hashir and SS Shetty were his allies. Identification of the recipient of the parcel. Has taken place as Pramod. According to the statement, Faheem had adopted the method of purchasing drugs through Darknet by looking at a web series.



Drugs were sold in different colleges of Udupi

NCB said that it was buying bitcoin and using it to purchase drugs through Darknet. According to the bureau, Faheem used to buy this parcel at different addresses in the country and further sold these drugs to students of different college in Udupi.