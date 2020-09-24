Highlights: IISc professor makes corona testing kit, statement released

Prof’s startup has designed the kit, very easy to use

ICMR approved use of this kit in some diagnostic labs

It takes just one and a half hours to get the results from this testing kit.

Bengaluru

The startup of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Professor has designed a indigenous corona testing kit. A startup named Equine Biotech has created a global diagnostic kit based on RT-PCR technology. The company claims that this testing kit is inexpensive and accurate. According to IISc, the ICMR has also approved the use of this testing kit in some diagnostic labs.

Utpal Tatoo, founder of Equine Biotech and Professor of Biochemistry Department at IISc, said that it takes just one and a half hours to get results from this testing kit. In a statement issued by IISc, Utpal Tatu said, ‘Our startup has been working on testing corona virus infection for a long time. With the introduction of Kovid-19, our previous research testing kit proved helpful.

The test kit’s run time is very short, the result comes quickly

According to the startup, the kit is extremely easy to use. The run time of this kit is much less than other test kits present in the market and labs of the country, due to which the result takes much less time. The startup is currently striving for large-scale production by licensing its testing kit and tying it up with med-tech companies.