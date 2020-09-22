A case of assault with a food delivery agent and his manager came to light in Madiwala, Bangalore. In fact, the accused beat them both up as a crime. Police termed it a case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred late on Friday night. Mansoor (25), a delivery worker working at Empire Kitchen, lodged a complaint with the Madiwala police.Mansoor said that around 1 pm on Friday night, his manager Mustafa and he were going to Madiwala for a food delivery, when the incident happened. Mustafa said that he had received two orders from Madiwala. He told, “I went to order from Scooty about Mansoor as this was our last order and I thought that I would leave Mansoor at his house on the same pretext.”

Mustafa told, “We delivered the first parcel to Marutinagar and were checking the second location. Then the white car stopped our scooty near a supermarket. Some people came out and started beating us. They beat Mansoor. They both chased us and beat us without reason. They asked him which girl he was trying to seduce. We explained to them that they are misunderstanding us but they still beat us up. ‘

Police said that it is a case of mistaken identity. CCTV footage of the accused has been found. Police suspect that the accused are residents of Madiwala and were looking for someone else, but accidentally beat them up.