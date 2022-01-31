Super Bowl LVI is already defined. Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet next Sunday, February 13 (00:30 in Spain) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To do this, the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs this past morning in overtime 24-27. The Rams, meanwhile, eliminated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

The first game on Sunday was the AFC conference final. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs received the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in a meeting in which two very different stories were confronted. The locals were looking to get into the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. The visitors, until these playoffs, they had gone 31 years without winning in the qualifying rounds for the title.

But the Bengals’ story was changing this year. The main culprit for this is Joe Burrow, a second-year quarterback who is already proving to be one of the best in the league. Cincinnati selected him first in the 2020 Draft after a dismal season in which they finished with a 2-14 record. Burrow had dazzled in his college career, but in his first year in the NFL he suffered the dreaded triad in his left knee when he was just seven games into the league. The Bengals finished that year with just four wins. But this season they have been able to count on a fully healthy Burrow, whom they have surrounded with a lot of talent, such as their faithful catcher Ja’Marr Chase.

After eliminating the Las Vegas Raiders and the number one-seeded Tennessee Titans, the breakout team lineup was Cincinnati at Kansas City. In front, the biggest colossus of the AFC in recent years. The Chiefs arrived with the feeling of being in the best moment of the season. Last week they beat the Bills in the game of the year, and Mahomes had already activated the ‘playoff mode’. He showed it early in the game, with three assists for a touchdown in the first half. Kansas City was still a steamroller, taking a 21-3 lead before halftime. A Cincinnati touchdown left the game a bit more open, but the feeling was that the Bengals’ defense couldn’t find a way to stop Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and company.

Everything changed around the locker room. Cincinnati’s defensive adjustments worked, and Burrow was able to tie the game before the final quarter. With 21-21 on the scoreboard, the script continued in this decisive stretch. The Chiefs were still stuck on offense, motivated by some excellent work by the Bengals’ defense. Again a very good ‘drive’ by Burrow allowed his team to add three points to take the lead for the first time in the match. It was time for Mahomes, who had it in his hands to return his team to a Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

It looked like he was going to get it one more time. A succession of good passes brought the Chiefs to within ten yards of a touchdown. But that was when Mahomes lost the magic, at the hottest moment. He had two chances to shoot, but both times he held the ball too long and ended up getting sacks. The Chiefs settled for three points, and the game went into overtime, the second in a row in Kansas City. The toss-up draw once again smiled at the Chiefs, who would qualify for the Super Bowl if they scored a touchdown. But nevertheless, Mahomes was intercepted at the first change.

It was Joe Burrow’s turn. The most important moment of his early career. And he perfectly led his team’s attack, advancing yards to secure a ‘field goal’ that would give them victory. Then another of the names of this year in Cincinnati entered the scene: Evan McPherson. The 22-year-old kicker was chosen in the fifth round of the last Draft, drawing criticism for spending a not too late pick on that position. However, McPherson himself has been in charge of showing that it was not a mistake. Infallible this season in the fourth quarter, he already won last week against the Titans with a kick. And in this he did the same. His shot to sticks confirmed the surprise and gave Cincinnati the 27-24 victory, and for the first time since 1998, the Cincinnati Bengals reach a Super Bowl. Burrow, in his first healthy season, is already making NFL history. And, furthermore, beating a Mahomes who, until yesterday, had only been won in the playoffs by a certain Tom Brady.

The ‘all in’ of the Rams continues its course

With no time to catch his breath after the game in Kansas City, the NFC conference finals kicked off. SoFi Stadium, home of the Super Bowl in two weeks, was hosting the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. A meeting of old acquaintances, because by sharing a division, they had already faced each other twice this season. In both games the victory went to San Francisco.

Precisely those victories against the Rams served to change the course of a season that was not being easy for the 49ers. A team that was in the Super Bowl just two years ago, but has been plagued by injuries ever since. His quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, has been questioned all year due to his low level, and everything points to San Francisco intending to get rid of him at the end of this year. But late in the season, the 49ers defense was back to its best, and a superlative Deebo Samuel made San Francisco a serious team again. So serious that in these playoffs he eliminated the Dallas Cowboys first, and then the Green Bay Packers, number one seeds and main candidates for the ring, at the feared Lambeau Field.

For its part, in Los Angeles there has been an ‘all in’ this season. The Rams have moved throughout the year to put together a short-term winning project, and it is now or never for them, since they have mortgaged their future. In the summer they brought in Matthew Stafford as quarterback, thus getting rid of Jared Goff. And during the season, to the talent they already had in men like Ramsey, Kupp or Donald, the signings of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller were added. With a defense capable of stopping any attack, and with an offense that gives his rivals nightmares, the Rams showed they mean business last week eliminating Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The meeting began somewhat stuck, with both attacks far from their best level. As the Rams first approached the end zone, the 49ers defense intercepted Stafford, though he was quick to respond with a touchdown pass to Kupp. Meanwhile, Garoppolo continued with his low level, and the attack of San Francisco did not work. Just a flash of Deebo Samuel, with a brutal 50-yard touchdown run, and a field goal, allowed the 49ers to go ahead on the scoreboard at halftime, although the sensations were not the best.

The visitors’ attack improved in the second half. Garoppolo hit several passes that gave him confidence, and a touchdown by Kittle in the third quarter gave San Francisco a 10-point lead. At the worst time for the Rams, Stafford delegated to his henchmen. Kupp and Beckham Jr. They did a lot of damage to a weak 49ers secondary, which even squandered a clear interception, and was also not helped by several handkerchiefs against it for unsportsmanlike actions.

The Rams they scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarterand they placed 20-17 with less than two minutes to go. The ball returned to the hands of Garoppolo, who had the opportunity to redeem himself and send his team to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years. But some disastrous decision-making from the 49ers quarterback ended with an interception by the Rams, which closed the game and certified their ticket to the Super Bowl, which they will play in their own stadium and in which they will face Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals.