Kolkata: Today is the 23rd foundation day of Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamta Banerjee congratulated the party workers on the occasion. The TMC was established on January 1, 1998 to oust the then ruling Left Front from power.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Trinamool Congress has turned 23 years old today. The journey started on 1 January 1998. The journey has been very struggle, but we are firm on our struggle to fulfill the objective for the people On the foundation day of TMC, I thank Ma-Manush-Mati and all our workers, who support us every day to make Bengal better. In the coming times, the Trinamool family will move forward with their resolve. “

2020 is a year of political unrest, epidemic, natural disaster for Bengal

For West Bengal, 2020 was a year of political unrest, epidemics and natural disaster. In the state, however, the news of political stir, conflict between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers was more in the news than Kovid-19 and the horrific cyclone.

In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, where the BJP has thrown its full force, the ruling Trinamool Congress was also seen attacking it to stop it. Political violence brought the state to national headlines.

The Trinamool Congress, which first came to power in 2011, faced rebellion this year and many of its legislators and MPs, including veteran leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP. On this, the Trinamool Congress said that now the party has been freed from malevolences. Left parties and Congress, which have suffered the defeat of the Trinamool Congress, were also seen standing united against the ruling party.

