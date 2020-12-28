The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, he told that he has called Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to show the Garden of Eden. He said that earlier also I had requested him to come to see the ground. He said that he had gone to meet him in this connection.

Let us know that there has been speculation about Ganguly’s move to BJP for the last few days. Meanwhile, his meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is hinting at something. Recently, Ganguly also advocated fair elections in Bengal.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has informed about this meeting on Sunday through his official Twitter account. The Governor tweeted, “I met BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at Raj Bhavan at 4.30 pm today and we discussed many issues. I have accepted his proposal to visit the Eden Gardens, it is the oldest cricket stadium in the country which is Was built in 1864.

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @ SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

Ever since becoming the president, speculation of Sourav joining BJP has caught on.

For your information, let us know that since Sourav Ganguly became the President of BCCI, there has been speculation about his life in the BJP ever since. However, no statement has ever come from Ganguly.

According to the report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on 12 January. According to sources, many people can join BJP during this tour. It is being told that Ganguly can also join BJP on this occasion.

Sourav Ganguly can be BJP’s CM candidate

Significantly, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said during his visit to Kolkata that the land son of Bengal will be the next Chief Minister of Bengal. In such a situation, it is being speculated whether Sourav Ganguly is the land son of Bengal. Recently, Vaishali Dalmia of Trinamool Congress also met the Governor and Vaishali Dalmia is considered very close to Sourav Ganguly. It was Dalmiya who objected to PM Modi and Amit Shah being called external to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah had said- the next CM of Bengal’s soil will be red

Promising to once again transform West Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that if the BJP wins the 2021 Assembly elections, ‘Mati Ka Lal’ will become the Chief Minister of the state. Shah said in Bolpur, “I assure you that if the BJP wins the elections, the next Chief Minister will be Mati’s lala. The next CM candidate will be Bengali only.”

Home Minister Amit Shah busy with life to feed lotus in West Bengal

In West Bengal, all political parties are pouring full power into the election campaign for the proposed assembly elections in April-May next year. BJP is also burning its life to feed lotus in Bengal. BJP’s stalwart and home minister Amit Shah has even devised a strategy to win in the Bengal Assembly elections. According to sources, Amit Shah will spend one week of every month in Bengal from the new year and during this time he will outline all the strategies from election campaigning and will implement them according to the state environment.

