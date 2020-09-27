Kolkata: NIA has arrested another terrorist of Al Qaeda from Murshidabad in West Bengal. In addition, the number of Al Qaeda terrorists caught recently has reached 10. The terrorist who has been arrested in the NIA is his name Shamim and he is a resident of Jalangi of Murshidabad.

The NIA has arrested Shamim on charges of working for al-Qaeda. Shamim, who works as a housekeeper, is accused of supplying arms for terrorist activities. Shamim has been arrested after questioning the Al Qaeda terrorists arrested from Murshidabad and Kerala last week.

Apart from Murshidabad, the NIA had raided and caught them in Arnakulam in Kerala. Out of these, 6 were arrested from Murshidabad and 3 from Arnakulam, along with weapons and ammunition items were recovered from them.

During interrogation of these people, it was found that by accumulating these weapons, they were planning to carry out terrorist operations and terrorist attacks in the country, the police is interrogating them so that they and their associates can be arrested.

