Kolkata: The battle of BJP vs Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal has intensified. Now the matter is not limited to protests only, but criminal conspiracy has also been entered into it. The latest incident is of a bomb blast in a club in Beliaghat, in which no human being was injured, but the fight between the Chief Minister and the Governor worsened a bit.

The bomb blast incident in Beliaghat has brought everyone’s attention to the deteriorating law and order in West Bengal. Politics started when the Governor of West Bengal tried to grab the government’s attention by first lettering and then tweeting.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote in a tweet, “I have been raising the issue of illegal bomb making, violence by criminals, waiting for this Manish Shukla was killed and now the bomb blast at the club in Beliaghat, Kolkata has come to the fore. “The recent incidents represent the most unfortunate spectacle for democracy in the state. The government is considered to be the protector of the rights of citizens, but it itself is harassing the citizens by violating the principles.”

Knocked door of the Human Rights Commission

Dhankad also spoke of violation of human rights. In the same sequence, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also approached the Human Rights Commission.

Swapan Dasgupta said, ‘We have demanded the intervention of the Human Rights Commission as to how the police treated the protesters in Kolkata and Howrah in the past and all the details of the chemical used in the water canon. . We want a Human Rights Commission team to investigate the matter and take action.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rivalry is going on against the deteriorating law and order and political killings in West Bengal. In the same sequence, he has also sent a four-page letter to the Chief Minister, in which he has raised serious questions on the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. The Governor has also put this letter on Twitter.

