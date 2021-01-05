West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood in queue with locals on Tuesday to get her ‘Swasthya Sathi’ smart card in Kalighat area. After which state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh targeted Mamata Banerjee and accused her of doing “pure drama”.

Let me tell you that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee reached Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s distribution center ‘Jai Hind Bhavan’ at around 12 in the morning to take her card with Urban Development Minister Farhad Hakim and other government officials.

Important plan of Trinamool Congress government is ‘Health partner ‘

‘Swasthya Sathi’ is an important scheme of the Trinamool Congress government which provides an annual health cover of five lakh rupees per family. Talking to reporters Hakim said that the Chief Minister stood in queue like a common man to get the card. He said that it shows that he is one of the common people of the state.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee collected her Swasthya Sathi card from Duarey Sarkar Camp today. pic.twitter.com/8npAr4EcLw – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

More than one crore people have been registered

On Monday, the Chief Minister had requested all the ministers to take their respective cards. State Chief Secretary A. Bandopadhyay had said that more than one crore people have registered themselves under this scheme so far.

