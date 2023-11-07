Home page World

An animal shelter in Hesse is struggling with a flood of cats. A surrendered Bengal cat shows how carelessly some owners acquire animals.

Watering – Anyone who buys a pet takes on a responsibility. This should be clear to anyone who makes the decision to bring a partner into the household – regardless of whether it is a dog, a cat, a turtle, a guinea pig or whatever is common. Animals need care, effort, love, attention and, last but not least, a basic knowledge of the particular characteristics of the breed. In particular, anyone who buys an animal that requires a lot of care should find out more about the consequences in advance.

Unfortunately, that is not always the case. If you follow recent reports, you quickly get the impression that many people don’t even think about who they bring into their family. When it comes to cats in particular, animal shelters complain about a real flood of new protégés. The Giessen and Surroundings Animal Welfare Association recently reported that 50 new cats were handed over to the animal rights activists – within a week.

Bengal Vegas ends up in the Giessen animal shelter – because he is said to be “annoying”.

A few days later, the animal shelter in Central Hesse once again demonstrated the brazen behavior of some animal owners. Five-year-old Bengal Vegas was given to animal rights activists for dubious reasons, as the animal shelter posted on Facebook. These reasons are: Costs are too high (due to diarrhea), and Vegas is “annoying,” as the post states. Last but not least, the animal shelter was accused of saying that the animal rights activists only took Vegas in because they wanted to “make money from him”.

It is not known under what circumstances Vegas ended up with the previous owners. It can only be assumed that Bengal was sold to the previous owners by shady breeders. However, this is exactly what is common practice with these pedigree cats. The breeding of breeds such as Bengals and Savannahs is at least viewed critically by animal rights activists and is mostly condemned. The reason is the prices that are charged for the animals on the Internet, while at the same time thousands of cats in Germany’s animal shelters are urgently looking for new owners.

Bengals are demanding pets

Of course, Bengals are eye-catchers and absolutely beautiful animals thanks to their strikingly mottled coat color. However, a simple Google search could have saved the owner some of the problems later on. Because Bengalis are known for needing a lot of attention. In contrast to some other cat species, Bengals want to be challenged and supported, comparable to a dog. This also includes training to ensure that cats who are willing and need to learn are properly utilized. Cuddling on the sofa isn’t enough.

Cats like Bengals also need enough exercise. According to the Giessen animal shelter, Vegas was kept as an indoor cat. At this point it is already questionable whether one can speak of species-appropriate husbandry. There are certainly exceptions, but Bengals can only be kept appropriately as indoor cats if they are kept sufficiently busy in other ways.

Brazen accusation: Giessen animal shelter is allegedly enriching itself with pedigree cats

Finally, the accusation that the Gießen animal shelter wants to “make money from him” is brazen. True, Bengals cost a lot of money. In any case, if you buy them on the Internet, breeders quickly demand a four-figure sum for a single cat with proof of pedigree. However, the animal shelter only charges a protection fee – on the one hand to prevent the animals from being given away again a short time later, and on the other hand to be able to finance animal protection in general.

Vegas is now in a foster home, as is clear from the comments on Facebook. The nurse with whom Vegas has been staying for a while describes him as an “absolute cuddly bear” and thinks he’s “really great”. So far from the “annoying” that the previous owners gave it. If you would like to offer Vegas a permanent home with the necessary attention, you can contact the Giessen Animal Welfare Association at [email protected]. (say)