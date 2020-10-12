The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit openly threatened on Monday that if a BJP leader was attacked, then his party would target four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. BJP said that democracy in West Bengal is in danger and peace is needed to be restored.

Bengal BJP vice-president Roy Chaudhary said, “Our workers and leaders are being targeted every day.” We saw the same situation in Kerala. When the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP) and BJP workers were being killed in repeated attacks in Kerala (by the Marxists), they decided to retaliate. He targeted four people for every RSS and BJP worker killed. If proper investigation is not done in tomorrow’s incident and the culprits are not arrested, we will follow the same path. ”

The BJP leader further said that we do not believe in the politics of violence. But if people think that we will silently see our men attacked and killed, then they are wrong. We are activists of a political party. We oppose injustice, but if there is no investigation, we will not hesitate to avenge the injustice. If this situation continues, we will target four people for each attack. We will selectively target district and state leaders. If TMC can handle it, handle it.

BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and general secretary Santan Basu have made such harsh statements, but this is the first time such a warning has been given from the state headquarters. Party leaders say Roy Chaudhary is known for his organizational skills and has never made such statements.

BJP is an evil force and biggest epidemic: Mamta

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, termed the BJP as a ‘bad force’ and the ‘biggest epidemic’ in the country, claiming that the saffron party was trying to ‘incite tension’ in the state for its political gains. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also claimed that BJP is not interested in the well being of the people but only in gaining power. He said that on one side you have Kovid-19, Dengue and on the other side you have the biggest epidemic BJP. This is a bad force. In Bengal, if you are in politics, you have to follow certain norms which are part of our rich cultural heritage.