Kolkata: Before the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday appointed District Observer and District Co-Observer for the organization. According to the official press release of the party, the party appointed Sowan Chatterjee as observer for the Kolkata zone. Has done, while Debjit Sarkar has been made Convincer. Baisakhi Banerjee and Shankdev Panda have been appointed as co-consignors for the Kolkata region.

At the same time, Nirmal Karmakar has been appointed as Co-Observer of Rarbanga Zone. The party has given Dipen Pramanik to Coochbehar District Observer, Bhaskar Dey to Darjeeling District Observer, Amitav Maitra to South Dinajpur District Observer, Manbad Chakraborty to North Murshidabad District Observer, Gopal Sarkar. Uttar Nadia and Pradeep Banerjee appointed as Basirhat District Observer. At the same time, Manas Bhattacharya North has been made the Kolkata District Observer.

District Observer Subhanarayan for Diamond Harbor, Swapan Paul for Jhargram, Ramakrishna Paul for Bardhaman District and Ramakrishna Roy for Asansol District have been made Observer. While Debashish Mitra will be Observer in Arambagh district.

Co-observers were also made in these districts

BJP has also appointed Co-Observers in various districts. The party co-commissioned Sankar Chakraborty at Observer Post for Maldah, Sandeep Banerjee for South Nadia, Falguni Patra for KNSD, Bijoy Ojha for South Kolkata, Gautam Roy for South 24 Parganas, Dinesh Pandey for Howrah Town And appointed Pradeep Das for Howrah Rural.

Significantly, the assembly elections in West Bengal are going to be held next year and the BJP is preparing vigorously to win the election.

