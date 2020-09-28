Highlights: Mukul Roy, a leader who joined the BJP after leaving the Trinamool, has recently increased his position in the West Bengal BJP.

Mukul Roy, a member of the National Executive, has now been made the Deputy Chairman of the party

It is believed that this decision has been taken in view of the assembly elections to be held in West Bengal.

Kolkata

Mukul Roy, a leader who left the Trinamool and joined the BJP, has recently gained a place in the West Bengal BJP. He has now been made the Deputy Chairman of the party from the National Executive member. It is believed that this decision has been taken in view of the assembly elections to be held in West Bengal next year.

Mukul Roy has been one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress. He is aware of the strength and weaknesses of the Trinamool at the booth level, BJP wants to take advantage of his experience. BJP’s National President JP Nadda has approved the newly appointed office bearers on 26 September. This shows that the party can do anything to defeat the Trinamool Congress, whether for this it has to forward the defectors instead of their senior leaders.

Voice of rebellion in the party

However, with this decision of the party, some voices of rebellion have emerged in the BJP. Anupam Hazra, another defector from TMC, replacing Rahul Sinha, has been appointed as National General Secretary. Rahul Sinha appeared unhappy with this.

Rahul Sinha released message

Sinha released a video message in Hindi and Bengali saying, ‘I have been a loyal soldier of BJP for the last 40 years. But I was sidelined because of a Trinamool leader. It is unfortunate to get such a reward for serving BJP for a long time. I do not want to talk on this issue anymore. Don’t want to say anything right or wrong. My future plans will be clear in the coming 10-12 days. ‘

Initially, when Mukul Rai joined the BJP, he had some difficulty due to senior leaders in the state unit like Rahul Sinha and Dilip Ghosh. But seeing the list of newly appointed office-bearers, it is clear that the central leadership of the party can go to any extent to defeat Mamata, even if she has to ignore the old leaders of the party for this.