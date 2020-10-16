The conflict between the state government and the governor in West Bengal and Maharashtra is now well known. Many occasions of confrontation in both of them keep coming. On this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has taken a dig at the governors of both the states on Friday. Talking to the media, he said that at present there are governors in only two states Maharashtra and West Bengal. He does not know whether the governor is there or not.Actually, Raut was taunting the governors of both the states against the state governments. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the state’s temples being unlocked. There was a lot of ruckus on this. In a letter to Thackeray, the governor asked if he had become secular now. The Shiv Sena also reacted to this. While Thackeray argued for a gradual unlock, party leader Sanjay Raut questioned the Governor’s loyalty to the Constitution.

Raut tightened again

Raut said that the Maharashtra government is acting as per the word secularism as recorded in the constitution whereas it seems that the governors are not ready to abide by the constitutional provisions. After this counterattack on Koshyari, Sanjay Raut has again targeted the Governor on Friday. Raut said that the Governor is the political agent of the Government of India and the President. Political agents because everyone does political work.

Only two governors in the country: Raut

He further said, “Nowadays there are only two governors in the whole country. I do not know where the governor is or not. Maharashtra and West Bengal. Because the governments that are there are the governments of the opponents. Apart from Maharashtra, there have also been frequent occasions of dispute between the Governor and the Chief Minister in West Bengal. CM Mamta Banerjee has reminded Governor Jagdeep Dhankar of his rights and duties several times.

Mamta-Dhankar dispute

Governor Dhankhar wrote a letter to the state police officer regarding law and order, on which Mamta Banerjee lashed out at him. He even gave Dhankhar the advice to work within the scope of the constitution. The CM had said that as per Article 163, it is mandatory for the Governor to act as per the assistance and advice of his Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers. He had warned in a cautionary tone that the governor should cross the limits of the powers and avoid ignoring the chief minister’s post and giving orders to the state officials.