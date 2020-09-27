The dispute between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is once again being seen. Now the latest dispute between the two is about the PM-Kisan scheme. The Governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking why under the PM-Kisan scheme, the state government wants to become a ‘middleman’ in the money that farmers get from the center?

Actually, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Center saying that she is ready to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana in West Bengal, provided the money is given to the people through the state government. The Governor has expressed apprehension over Mamata Banerjee’s proposal that it may open new avenues of corruption.

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee in the letter, also shared on Twitter

In his letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor said, “National policy is of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’. Then why the attitude of ‘maximum government, minimum governance’?” He wrote that there is no forgetting of Amfan relief and corruption in PDS. Dhankhar said, “Now is the time to show fairness with farmers in a transparent manner.” The Governor has also shared this letter on Twitter.

Mamta’s advice to the governor, work within the scope of the constitution

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to the Governor asking him to work within the scope of the Constitution. Dhankar wrote a letter to the DGP regarding law and order, on which the Chief Minister has expressed his displeasure. In a 9-page letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamta said that the charges leveled by the Governor include unproven verdicts and sarcasm against the police and the West Bengal government.

‘Stay away from crossing your limits and ordering officers’

He said, ‘I was very sad and sad after reading your letter and the comment made about DGP. Also sad to see your twitter post about this. According to Article 163, you have to act according to the help and advice of your Chief Minister and Cabinet and this is the essence of our democracy. Stay away from ignoring the Chief Minister’s post and giving orders to the state officials by crossing the powers limit.