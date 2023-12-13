As 90min understands, Prestianni is also closely followed by the main Premier League teams (Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves). Even Barcelona had set their eyes on him.

In any case, Benfica trusts that the Argentine footballer wants to continue his career in Portugal and be teammates with representatives of the Argentine senior team such as Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi.

Claudio Echeverri, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre, from River Plate, are the most brilliant footballers of this generation that is already closely followed by the most powerful teams in Europe.