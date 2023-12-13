According to exclusive information from 90min, Gianluca Prestianni could become a Benfica player in January 2024. The Portuguese could pay the 10 million of the termination clause set by Vélez, the club that owns the transfer of the 17-year-old Argentine.
As 90min understands, Prestianni is also closely followed by the main Premier League teams (Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves). Even Barcelona had set their eyes on him.
In any case, Benfica trusts that the Argentine footballer wants to continue his career in Portugal and be teammates with representatives of the Argentine senior team such as Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi.
Prestianni debuted in the First Division of Vélez in May of this year, at only 16 years, 3 months and 22 days, becoming the youngest in the history of an institution with a great tradition in youth.
Regardless of which European destination the player ends up in, it is clear that Argentine football is going through a great moment in terms of youth training. Proof of this is the great performance of the under 17 team that reached the semifinals of the World Cup in the category, with a historic win against Brazil (3-0) in the quarterfinals.
Claudio Echeverri, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre, from River Plate, are the most brilliant footballers of this generation that is already closely followed by the most powerful teams in Europe.
