Benfica does not want to repeat another “ticket case” like the one that took place on the occasion of the return match of the round of 16 between Porto and Inter at Dragao. The reference is to the thousand Nerazzurri supporters who remained outside the stadium despite being in possession of a coupon not from the away sector (refund procedures have begun). The Lisbon club issued a statement in which it specified that “the tickets available to Inter fans to attend the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Estádio da Luz must be purchased on Inter’s official platforms. A total of 3,250 tickets have been reserved for Italian fans, equal to 5% of the total capacity, in compliance with the strictest safety standards defined by UEFA, but which must be purchased exclusively on the official platforms of the Italian club. other source may be considered irregular and make it impossible to access the facility”.