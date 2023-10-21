Benfica qualified for the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup with a win at the Lusitana field, in the fourth category of Portuguese football, days before receiving Real Sociedad in the Champions League, where they will have to lift after having been defeated in both commitments.
For its part, the Spanish team has just won its League match against Mallorca (1-0) and remains at the top of the standings, waiting for the rest of the day to be played.
Next, we will review the entire preview of this clash, valid for the third date of Group D.
In which stadium is Benfica vs Real Sociedad played?
Date: October 24, 2023
Location: Lisbon Portugal
Stadium: Estadio da Luz (Lisbon)
Schedule: 16:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 14:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 11:00 CDMX, 21:00 in Spain.
Referee: To confirm
More news about the Champions League
How can you watch Benfica vs Real Sociedad?
The Benfica vs Real Sociedad match, third day of the 2023/2024 Champions League, can be seen on live television through the Movistar+ Champions League channel, in Spain. In the rest of the countries you can follow it through the site live results.
What is the latest news from Benfica?
Benfica, which has lost both of its Champions League games, hosts Real Sociedad on Tuesday in a clash with no margin for error for the Portuguese representatives to maintain their aspirations of qualifying for the round of 16. Coached by Roger Schmidt, they have won four of their last five games overall.
What is the latest news from Real Sociedad?
For their part, the San Sebastian team has four points after beating the Austrians RB Salzburg 0-2, and are first on goal difference. They had tied 1-1 with Inter in the initial clash.
Possible alignments
Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Bernat; Joao Neves, Kokcu; Di Maria o Musa, Aursnes, Rafa Silva; David Neres
Royal Society: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldía, Le Normand, Muñoz; Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrenextea; Kubo, Oyarzabal
Forecast
Benfica will win 2-1, recovering and regaining life to advance to the second round.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Benfica #Real #Sociedad #watch #live #stream #lineup #prediction #Champions #League