Benfica, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Europa League, will have to face Olympique Marseille. The first leg will be played at the Portuguese stadium in a match in which they will try to get the tie back on track.
The peninsular team comes from losing this Saturday against one of its greatest historical rivals, while Olympique Marseille also comes from losing against Lille this past Friday, so they arrive in very similar conditions.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Benfica and Olympique Marseille.
Benfica vs Olympique Marseille match information
City: Lisbon Portugal
Stadium: Estadio da Luz
Date: Thursday April 11
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
How can Benfica vs Olympique Marseille be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
How can Benfica vs Olympique Marseille be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How can Benfica vs Olympique Marseille be seen on television in Mexico?
TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
How can Benfica vs Olympique Marseille be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Network, Galavision
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Portuguese League
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
2-2 draw
|
Portuguese Cup
|
Casa Pia AC
|
1-0 victory
|
Portuguese League
|
Chaves
|
0-1 victory
|
Portuguese League
|
Rangers FC
|
0-1 victory
|
Europa League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lille
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Ligue 1
|
PSG
|
Defeat 0-2
|
Ligue 1
|
Rennes
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Ligue 1
|
Villarreal
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Europa League
|
Nantes
|
2-0 victory
|
Ligue 1
Benfica: Benfica does not have any injured or suspended players for this match.
Olympique Marseille:
C. Mbemba
due to a bruise on the knee
V. Rongier
due to a knee sprain
Amir Murillo
due to a muscle injury
J. Clauss
due to a hamstring injury
Ismaila Sarr
due to a hamstring injury
Bilal Nadir
due to a torn cruciate ligament
Bamo Meité
due to an ankle injury.
Benfica: A. Trubin, N. Otamendi, António Silva, Fredrik Aursnes, A. Bah, João Neves, Florentino, Rafa Silva, David Neres, Á. Di María and C. Tengstedt.
Olympique Marseille: Pau López, L. Balerdi, S. Gigot, Quentin Merlin, U. Garcia, Pape Gueye, J. Veretout, A. Ounahi, A. Harit, P. Aubameyang and Luis Henrique.
Benfica 1-0 Olympique Marseille
#Benfica #Olympique #Marseille #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply