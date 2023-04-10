Monday, April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023
Benfica vs Inter Milan: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

A new week begins in which the highest European competition at club level returns. The quarterfinals of the Champions League start where all the remaining teams will seek a place in that long-awaited European final. One of the matches we will have is Benfica vs Inter Milan. The Portuguese team comes to this match after eliminating Bruges, while the Italian team did the same against Porto.

Below all the information of interest for this match:

City: Lisbon

Stadium: Light Stadium

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Schedule: 21:00 Spain, 14:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina

Referee: Michael Oliver

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

Estadio da Luz / Lars Baron/GettyImages

Television channel: Movistar+

Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel: TNT Sports

live streaming: HBO Max

Television channel: Paramount+

live streaming: Univision NOW

Television channel: ESPN

live streaming:Star+

The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.

Rival

Result

Competition

Porto

1-2 loss

Portuguese League

river bird

0-1 win

Portuguese League

Vitoria Guimaraes

5-1 Win

Portuguese League

Maritime

0-3 win

Portuguese League

witches

5-1 Win

UCL

Rival

Result

Competition

salernitana

1-1 Draw

A series

Juventus

1-1 Draw

Italian Cup

Fiorentina

0-1 loss

A series

Juventus

0-1 loss

A series

Porto

0-0 Draw

UCL

Benfica

Tie

Inter de Milan

0

1

2
Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler / Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

For these quarterfinals, Benfica will have a series of casualties such as Guedes, who suffers from knee problems and will not be available until the end of the month; Bah, who is also injured in the knee; and Draxler who suffers from an ankle injury and arrives as a doubt for this match. Otamendi will not be able to be either since he has to serve a suspension due to the accumulation of cards.

Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar/Stefano Guidi/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will have the casualties of Çalhanoglu who is suffering from a muscle injury and Skriniar, who arrives as a doubt for this game given his physical problems.

POSSIBLE BANFICA LINEUP

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Joao Mario, Florentino, Rafa Silva, Chiquinho, Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT INTER OF MILAN

Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa

Benfica 1-0 Inter de Milan

CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked

