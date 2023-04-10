Benfica vs Inter Milan: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

A new week begins in which the highest European competition at club level returns. The quarterfinals of the Champions League start where all the remaining teams will seek a place in that long-awaited European final. One of the matches we will have is Benfica vs Inter Milan. The Portuguese team comes to this match after eliminating Bruges, while the Italian team did the same against Porto.
Below all the information of interest for this match:
City: Lisbon
Stadium: Light Stadium
Date: Tuesday, April 11
Schedule: 21:00 Spain, 14:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina
Referee: Michael Oliver
Television channel: Movistar+
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Univision NOW
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Porto
|
1-2 loss
|
Portuguese League
|
river bird
|
0-1 win
|
Portuguese League
|
Vitoria Guimaraes
|
5-1 Win
|
Portuguese League
|
Maritime
|
0-3 win
|
Portuguese League
|
witches
|
5-1 Win
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
salernitana
|
1-1 Draw
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1-1 Draw
|
Italian Cup
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1 loss
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
0-1 loss
|
A series
|
Porto
|
0-0 Draw
|
UCL
|
Benfica
|
Tie
|
Inter de Milan
|
0
|
1
|
2
For these quarterfinals, Benfica will have a series of casualties such as Guedes, who suffers from knee problems and will not be available until the end of the month; Bah, who is also injured in the knee; and Draxler who suffers from an ankle injury and arrives as a doubt for this match. Otamendi will not be able to be either since he has to serve a suspension due to the accumulation of cards.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will have the casualties of Çalhanoglu who is suffering from a muscle injury and Skriniar, who arrives as a doubt for this game given his physical problems.
POSSIBLE BANFICA LINEUP
Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Joao Mario, Florentino, Rafa Silva, Chiquinho, Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT INTER OF MILAN
Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa
Benfica 1-0 Inter de Milan
