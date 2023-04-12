Benfica vs. Inter, live: at stake, the move to the Champions League semifinal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Benfica vs. Inter
Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP
Benfica vs. Inter
The Portuguese, on paper, start as favorites in the quarterfinal series.
Benfica and Inter Milan, two historic European football players, already winners of the top competition, will seek to return to the semifinals of the top competition continental starting with a quarterfinal leg, on Portuguese soil, where the locals will not be able to count on the Argentine Nico Otamendi.
These are two ‘champion’ clubs: two for Benfica when the competition was called the European Cup; three for Inter, one of her already in the Champions League. Also two sets that seek to recover a brightness lost for years.
Benfica is preparing with confidence to receive an Italian opponent again in the Champions League, after Juventus. His performances against the Turin team and the difficulties that the Interista team had to beat Porto in the round of 16 make him believe in victory, and in Portugal they are even seen as the great favourites.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Benfica and Inter
