Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Benfica vs. Inter, live: at stake, the move to the Champions League semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Benfica vs. Inter, live: at stake, the move to the Champions League semifinal


close

Benfica vs. Inter

Benfica vs. Inter

Photo:

Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP

Benfica vs. Inter

The Portuguese, on paper, start as favorites in the quarterfinal series.

See also  Dakar | Bad news for Nani Roma: cancer diagnosed

Benfica and Inter Milan, two historic European football players, already winners of the top competition, will seek to return to the semifinals of the top competition continental starting with a quarterfinal leg, on Portuguese soil, where the locals will not be able to count on the Argentine Nico Otamendi.

These are two ‘champion’ clubs: two for Benfica when the competition was called the European Cup; three for Inter, one of her already in the Champions League. Also two sets that seek to recover a brightness lost for years.

Benfica is preparing with confidence to receive an Italian opponent again in the Champions League, after Juventus. His performances against the Turin team and the difficulties that the Interista team had to beat Porto in the round of 16 make him believe in victory, and in Portugal they are even seen as the great favourites.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Benfica and Inter

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Benfica #Inter #live #stake #move #Champions #League #semifinal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Disciplinary Commission initiates investigation against Gabriel Fernández of FC Juárez

Liga MX: Disciplinary Commission initiates investigation against Gabriel Fernández of FC Juárez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result