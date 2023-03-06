Benfica and Bruges meet this Tuesday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The tie is marked by the first leg, where Benfica won 0-2 with goals from João Mario and David Neres, and it is practically sentenced.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Lisbon
Stadium: Da Luz Stadium, Lisbon
Date: Tuesday March 7
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Halil Umut Meler
VAR: Martinez Munuera
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: Movistar+ App
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
famalicao
|
2-0 win
|
League
|
Vizela
|
0-2 win
|
League
|
Boavista
|
3-1 win
|
League
|
witches
|
0-2 win
|
Champions
|
braga
|
1-1 Draw
|
Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
ostend
|
3-0 Loss
|
League
|
people
|
2-0 win
|
League
|
Circle Brugge
|
2-2 Draw
|
League
|
Benfica
|
0-2 loss
|
Champions
|
Union Gilloise
|
1-1 Draw
|
League
Bruges arrives at the game with two casualties, Draxler’s and Ristic’s. Both are expected to return in mid-late March.
Bruges comes to this game with two other injuries, Olsen’s, which will be a doubt until the last minute, and Hendry’s, which is expected to arrive by the end of March.
BENFICA
Vlachodimos, Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo, Ciquinho, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Silva, Aursnes, Goncalo Ramos
BRUGES
Mignolet, Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer, Odoi, Onyedika, Swoah, Vanaken, Buchanan, Lang
Benfica 2-1 Bruges
