Almería and Benfica agreed yesterday on the transfer of Darwin Núñez (21 years old). The operation was closed in 25 million euros, slightly more than half of the 40 of the striker clause, bought in 2019 for around 4. As AS has learned, the Uruguayan’s termination figure in Lisbon will be higher than 100 million, a sample of the hopes that there is in him.

Darwin landed yesterday with Edgardo Lasalvia, his agent and henchman, in Portugal and this Thursday will be full of activity. In the morning it will be the turn for the medical review and the signing of the contracts, that will link the charrúa and Benfica for five seasons, until 2025. Once these procedures have been passed, the time will come official announcement and presentation, in the afternoon. In it she will pose with her new shirt, with number 9.

Rui Costa, sports director of Benfica; Darwin Núñez; and Edgardo Lasalvia, agent and confidant of the forward.

Yesterday, Jorge Jesus-Darwin Núñez first conversation

The deal, which has required weeks of negotiations, has not been easy. Other equipments like Wolfsburg, Leipzig or Brighton They put a lot of interest, but different reasons tipped the balance in favor of Benfica. To get started, the commitment of the coach, Jorge Jesus, who insisted to the sports management of the need to get the reinforcement of Darwin. Yesterday, on the phone, he already spoke with him to welcome him and tell him that he is 100% confident in his possibilities.



The plan of the former Flamengo coach, in fact, made Rui Costa roll up his sleeves to fulfill his coach’s wish. The sports director of Benfica flew yesterday to Almería to expedite the conversations at the Andalusian entity headquarters, as it finally happened. Darwin (one game and one goal with Uruguay’s absolute), in this way, will be confirmed today as the largest movement in Almeria and Second Division history.