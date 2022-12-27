The 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended with the Argentine National Team being crowned world champion by the hand of a spectacular Lionel Messi but accompanied by a team with a fantastic game system. Within this was Enzo Fernandez, one of the great appearances of Argentine soccer in recent times who played a World Cup at a very high level and who won the “Best Young Player” award from FIFA.
Winning that award brought the player who emerged in River a name in the world soccer elite and with that many interested in taking over his services in the next transfer market that opens on the first day of 2023. According to different media, some of The teams interested in the midfielder would be Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool but Benfica, owner of his pass, has already clarified that he is not for sale and that he will only leave due to his termination clause, which is close to €120 million.
In the last hours, different media already think that the Portuguese team will not be able to keep Enzo Fernandez in their ranks much longer and that the directors of “Las Águilas” have already begun to look for a replacement for their new jewel and the first name that emerged is Guy Rodriguez.
Enzo’s partner in the Argentine National Team has been playing for Betis (with a previous stint at América de México) since 2019 and has been one of the best-performing players in the Verdiblanco team. During the last European summer, it was already rumored that Arsenal was interested in taking over his services but it was not possible to reach an agreement. It is estimated that the amount that Betis is asking for Rodriguez is close to €28 million.
Let’s remember that Benfica is the leader of the Portuguese league after 13 games in which they have accumulated a record of 12 wins and 1 draw but that they will also have to face the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Bruges after being leaders from Group H with PSG and Juventus.
With a trophy like the World Cup on their resume, Argentine players were revalued in the last World Cup and we will surely see many make an important leap in terms of the teams in which they participate, as usually happens when a team is crowned in a tournament. so important.
