The Portuguese coach is betting everything on the challenge with Inter already qualified to remain in the competition in a European cup

Andrea Ramazzotti

The clear message launched by Schmidt in the press conference was received by everyone and this morning in Portugal it is on the front pages of the newspapers. Just take a look at A Bola to understand. “The Europa League is a great objective for us” we read: these are the words spoken yesterday by the Eagles coach who in Record, always on the front page, asks for time: “The attackers must improve. We have lost Fernandez, Grimaldo and Ramos: it can not be forgotten”. More or less the same concept on the first of O Jogo who explains: “Schmidt wants to move up a level. L’Aquila is looking for a victory to fight for the Europa League”. In the internal pages there are praises for Inter who have already qualified and won the first leg, but the Portuguese press, driven by the manager’s statements, believes that this is the turning point match or at least a match which, if won, will allow Benfica to play for qualification for the next Europa League on the last day against Salzburg, when they will have to win the three points again. See also Napoli eliminated but all of Europe admires Osimhen: and the price rises to 150 million

best training — Schmidt has conceded little or nothing regarding the starting lineup he will field. Benfica will only announce the list of players called up for the match today, but the absences of Gonçalo Guedes, Bah and David Neres, three important players, are already certain, while the starter on the left Bernat will be on the bench at most, replaced by Morato. The starting eleven against Inter is done and at least for ten elevenths it will be identical to the one that came from behind on Sunday, in full injury time, to beat Sporting Lisbon thanks to goals from Joao Neves and Casper Tengstedt. No calculations in view of Sunday’s trip to the Moreirense pitch, no desire to spare anyone so as not to risk immediately losing the first place in the Primeira Liga achieved thanks to the 2-1 against fellow citizens the Lions. Schmidt will field the best (available): Trubin in goal, Aursnes, Antonio Silva, Otamendi and Morato in defense; Florentino and Joao Neves in midfield; Di Maria, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario on the attacking midfield; the only doubt is in front between Musa and Tengstedt who scored the overtaking goal against Sporting at the last second. Today the decision. See also Rabiot's golden moment between Juve and France. Now the contract: renewal or goodbye?

no market — However, there was no space in the newspapers at the market. At least a few hours before the big match against Inter. Antonio Silva, central defender born in 2003, is a great target for Real Madrid (and not only); Rafa Silva for 2024 is the player that Manchester United wants to include in its engine. Well, this time the Portuguese newspapers don’t talk about it. On the first of ABola there is only confirmation that Gianluca Prestigianni will sort everything out this week and will be from Benfica. The confirmation comes from the president of Velez. That’s all. The rest can wait until after tonight’s match at Da Luz.