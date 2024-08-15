The agreement between the club and the company began in 2014, when the company became the team’s official airline partner.

THE Benficaa Portuguese football club, announced on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with Emirates Airlinesa Dubai-based airline, extending the partnership until 2029. The new contract is considered the longest and most lucrative ever signed by the club with a main sponsor, as announced in statement official.

The collaboration between the club and the company began in 2014, when Emirates became Benfica’s official airline partner. In 2015, the company began to display its brand on the team’s shirt.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Emirates, a brand that represents excellence and ambition”said Rui Costa, president of SL Benfica. “This renewal is a testament to the success of our collaboration over the past few years and our shared vision for the future. Together, we will continue to soar and achieve even greater success.” he stated.

In addition to Emirates Airlines, Benfica recently renewed its sponsorship agreement with Betano until the 2026-27 season and continues to be supported by Adidas as its kit supplier. Emirates also maintains shirt sponsorship deals with other European clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan and Real Madrid.